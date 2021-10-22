Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT at $38.00

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $2,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $7,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $11,469,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,016. Playtika has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a PE ratio of 117.42.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

