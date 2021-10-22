Analysts Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Target Price at $63.25

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Transcat alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 43.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Transcat has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $539.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.