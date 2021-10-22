Analysts Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC opened at $25.70 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

