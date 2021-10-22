Analyzing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Augmedix alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Augmedix and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fair Isaac 0 2 4 0 2.67

Augmedix currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.64%. Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $565.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.26%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix N/A -3,261.14% -91.46% Fair Isaac 26.95% 112.14% 17.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Fair Isaac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $16.48 million 8.25 -$15.60 million N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 9.15 $236.41 million $8.55 48.14

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Augmedix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.