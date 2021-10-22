Andrew B. Foster Sells 10,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

Shares of AMTX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

