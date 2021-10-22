Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $25.85 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $25.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.60. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anthem’s FY2022 earnings at $28.75 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.36.

ANTM opened at $430.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $430.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

