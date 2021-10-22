Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE APO opened at $77.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,876,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 68,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

