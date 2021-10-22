Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $149.77. 613,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,792,523. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.