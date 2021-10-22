APYSwap Market Cap Hits $5.91 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $509,748.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00108129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.95 or 1.00043108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.10 or 0.06507167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022376 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.