ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.23.

TSE ARX opened at C$11.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$12.67. The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

