ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal for the third quarter have been going down of late. The company remains focused on reducing costs. It is implementing a $1-billion fixed cost reduction program that is expected to lend support to its bottom line in 2021. Footprint optimization should also aid in improving cost optimization. ArcelorMittal’s efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. It also has a strong liquidity position and remains committed to return value to shareholders. Further, the company is expanding its steel-making capacity. It is also focused on shifting to high-added value products, including automotive steel line. However, it faces challenges in the automotive market due to the chip shortage. The steel industry is also affected by global production overcapacity. Higher capital spending is another concern.”

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.