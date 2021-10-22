Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNC. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 464,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Arconic by 3,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after buying an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $31,937,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $20,661,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arconic by 1,065.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

