Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 795.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

