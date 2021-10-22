ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $801.33.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $787.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $808.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.52. ASML has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.