Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 1,535,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

