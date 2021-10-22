Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price traded down 6% on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $20.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.45. 63,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,862,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,120,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

