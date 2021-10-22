ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATIP. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

