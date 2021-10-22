ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.72

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 22302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

ATIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

