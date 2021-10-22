Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

