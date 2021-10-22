Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aurubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

