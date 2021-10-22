Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Autoliv updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ALV traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.27. 18,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

