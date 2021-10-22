Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $55.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYRWF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

