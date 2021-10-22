B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.11% of B2Gold worth $49,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 188.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,646,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 4,810,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 18.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,710,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 264,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 82.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 21,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

