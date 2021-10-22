Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Sells $729,511.71 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:BKR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 10,296,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -822.67 and a beta of 1.76.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after buying an additional 2,987,905 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
