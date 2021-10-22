Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Sells $729,511.71 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 10,296,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -822.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after buying an additional 2,987,905 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.