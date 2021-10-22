Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 507,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

