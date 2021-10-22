Ball’s (BLL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Ball (NYSE:BLL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

BLL stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

