Ball’s (BLL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Ball (NYSE:BLL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.
BLL stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
