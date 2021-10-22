Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of BALY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,403. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.46. Bally’s has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 634,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,804,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.