BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

BancFirst stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.19. 86,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $77.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BancFirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

