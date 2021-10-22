Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

