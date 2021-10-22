Banco BPM’s (BNCZF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

