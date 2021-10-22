Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives $7.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. 4,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth about $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 183.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

