Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

OZK traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 4,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,766. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

