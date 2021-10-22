Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of BSVN stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

