BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Get BankUnited alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKU. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.