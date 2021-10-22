BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of BKU opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after purchasing an additional 398,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

