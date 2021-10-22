Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Shares of BHB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 12,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,070. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $425.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

