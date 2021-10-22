Barclays Initiates Coverage on Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

VG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Vonage has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

