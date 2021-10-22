Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Announces Earnings Results

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

BCS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Get Barclays alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barclays stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barclays were worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.