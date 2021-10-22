Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target Raised to 250.00

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 240.00 to 250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,948. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194,377 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.