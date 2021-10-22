Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSO. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pearson by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.