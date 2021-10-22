BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BCB Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of BCB Bancorp worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

