Beam (BEAM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.54 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $78.49 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003409 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,455,680 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

