Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €121.50 ($142.94).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC8 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Bechtle stock traded up €0.94 ($1.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €60.62 ($71.32). 209,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €71.36 and a 200 day moving average of €129.75. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 12 month high of €67.88 ($79.86).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

