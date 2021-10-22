Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Naked Wines (LON:WINE)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Naked Wines (LON:WINE) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Monday. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The stock has a market cap of £481.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 790.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.32.
Naked Wines Company Profile
