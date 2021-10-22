Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Naked Wines (LON:WINE)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Naked Wines (LON:WINE) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Monday. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The stock has a market cap of £481.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 790.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.32.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

