Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $28.36. 277,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,181. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.