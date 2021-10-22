Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 865,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,219. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

