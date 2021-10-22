Bickling Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 66,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The company has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

