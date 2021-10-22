Bickling Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

T stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 536,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,184,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.