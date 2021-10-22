Bintex Futures Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,669.86 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $90,669.86 and approximately $45,459.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.55 or 0.99920553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.81 or 0.06500473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

