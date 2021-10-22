Bismuth Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $222.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,654,890 coins and its circulating supply is 22,502,965 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

